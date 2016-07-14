In the master bath, a Duna pendant by El Torrent hangs above a Blu Stone tub.
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
If pink walls aren’t your thing, consider pink tile in a graphic grid offset with other materials, colors, and textures, like matte-black fittings and wood cabinetry. Together, they give the room a modern edge.
Triple-glazed, frosted windows emit soft, filtered light against pale gray and blue surfaces inthe master bathroom. Lucian Field matte-glass and Lucian Mosaics penny round tiles, both by Ann Sacks, line the floor and walls.