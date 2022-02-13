A luminous marriage of old and new, the renovation of a 1930s apartment in Barcelona celebrates the building’s original charm by preserving the patterned tile floors and barrel-vaulted ceilings. The architects from local firm Atzura Arquitectura decided to keep the bedrooms small and give priority to the consolidated common space—a light-filled open area anchored by a modernized plywood kitchen.
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
Reilly created her own version of a Japanese garden in the front of the house with a rock she chose from a local landscaping company. “It really does clear your mind when you focus on raking the sand.”
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Reilly identified the Santa &amp; Cole Tekiò linear suspension light as a statement piece early in the design process; its metal frame is wrapped in Japanese washi paper. The Gaggenau induction cooktop integrated into the counter on the back wall is nearly invisible. The undercounter fridge drawer is entirely inconspicuous. “I made this as minimal as modern as I could because the last kitchen I designed was very traditional,” Reilly explains. The steel column was added for support after taking down a wall.
Pretty drinking glasses and such are displayed on the six-inch wide shelf above the sink. Reilly was excited to incorporate the Vola faucet she fell for years ago.
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
The architects maintained the midcentury post-and-beam construction and Japanese-inspired details of the original building, while brightening and expanding the interior living spaces. Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&amp;B Italia meets Pebble coffee tables by Nathan Yong for Ligne Roset in the living room.
When the family isn't staying there, Anders will rent out the five-bedroom home. The exterior walls are from Kebony, the roof from Prefa, and the windows from Velfac.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
Another look at the primary bathroom. The faucet and fixtures are by Phylrich phylrich.com, while the Primavera Verde Tile is from Mutina.
While the rest of the home carries a neutral tone, the single bathroom shouts by comparison, with blue and off-white stoneware tiles arranged in a pixelated gradient. The Contesa bathtub is from Cedeo, the sinks from Roca, and the faucets from Grohe.
The doorway of the bathroom is open, facing the wall opposite the stairs, to provide privacy without a door.
Sugar Bush by Robert Swinburne Architect
Rather than adding a lot of big windows—a lot of glass runs counter to passive house principles of keeping the heat in—the design team carefully placed the vantage points to frame vignettes and bring the outside in.
The interior is kept clean and pure, making it easy for the owner to live in, and creating a contrast with the "rough and shaggy
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a Passive House–certified home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the living spaces with natural light.
West Adams House floor plan
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
After buying an Echo Park bungalow, the homeowners, who originally intended to renovate the small home, realized the potential of building an entirely new dwelling in place of the existing garage. It offered better views of the neighborhood and the opportunity to design exactly what they wanted.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
