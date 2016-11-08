From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
In the kitchen, custom walnut cabinetry from American Woodworking and white Ceasarstone counters house Wolf ovens, a Subzero refrigerator, and a dishwasher by Bosch. The Woodward Counter Stools, produced for MINT in Canada, provide the perfect perch to eat a quick meal.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
Building Lab's renovation of the home used the kitchen as the hub around which the home's public spaces were organized. Photo by: Scott Hargis
An all-white design brightens up the bathroom, making it feel serene and comfortable for the family. Photo by Mariko Reed.
Outside, a contemplative sitting area centers on a fountain clad in tiles by Heath Ceramics. A Case Study Stainless couch by Modernica and Magic Hole armchairs by Kartell are positioned around Jolly side tables by Kartell.
The kitchen remodel included creating more space and installing a single-plane island that served as the perfect spot for the family’s children to do everything from eating to studying schoolwork. Photo by Mariko Reed.
Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction joined forces to refurbish this Palo Alto Eichler. Standout features include a fully opening glass wall, an outdoor living area with a kitchen and fire pit, and furniture by Kayu and Primary Pouf.
A girl’s bedroom features a ceiling with wainscoting—an impactful way to enhance the space. Photo by Mariko Reed.
A Nelson Saucer Pendant Lamp by George Nelson hangs over the dining table with Eames Molded Plastic armchairs to compliment the surrounding set of chairs.
Living room, Balboa Highlands, Granada Hills, California, by Joseph Eichler.
All the floors were redone in a light ash hardwood. The crisp interior paint is Benjamin Moore Super White. The kitchen cabinets are from Artistic Kitchens. A frosted glass door leads to the laundry room.
The combination of high ceilings and a cathedral-style design add character to the kitchen area. Photo by Mariko Reed.
In an effort to create a more open floor plan, a portion of the wall between the kitchen, family area, and dining room was removed. Part of the dining room wall was also replaced with a huge window that not only makes a statement, but also gives the family a stunning view of the backyard area. Photo by Mariko Reed.
To blur the line between indoors and outdoors, San Francisco–based Klopf Architecture integrated glass doors that organically separate the living area from the patio.
By night, the living room gives off light instead of taking it in. WAC Recessed lighting, as well as lamps by Vibia and Nelson Bubble softly illuminate the living space. Photo by: Scott Hargis
The updated kitchen features a bright white palette. The countertop is Caesarstone's Blizzard surface and the stools are Crate and Barrel. The range hood is Futuro, the refrigerator is LG, and the dishwasher is Bosch.
Wade and Hanh Bannister spent over five years renovating their 1961 Joseph Eichler house to add modern amenities while retaining the structure's midcentury spirit.
Originally designed by the architectural dream team of A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, this Eichler sports a new kitchen. One highlight is the island, which the design team crafted in the owners' own backyard. It's outfitted with bespoke walnut cabinetry by Semihandmade for IKEA.
A. Quincy Jones and Frederick E. Emmons, Architects. Fairhaven Tract Eichler Homes Model LJ-124, Orange, California, 1961. Photograph by Jason Schmidt, 2012. Courtesy Hammer Museum, Los Angeles.
Oakland–based Building Lab effortlessly connected the patio to the living and bedroom areas just beyond the striking wall of windows.
The renovated bathroom features tiles from Heath Ceramics.