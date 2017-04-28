When extended, the metal-mesh curtain wall deflects the sunlight to mitigate the internal temperature of the structure. Similar energy-efficient gestures include geothermal heating and cooling, shading and venting systems, solar panels, and organic finishes and materials.
“The roof structure is exposed in every room of the house, which leads the eye to connect all of the rooms together, making the house seem bigger than it really is,” Hutchison says. Dunn Lumber supplied the laminate shelves for the study.
The Balcony daybed is an exercise in line and volume. Photo courtesy of Vera & Kyte.
The Merge features a powder-coated base topped with a tinted glass surface, and comes in a range of colors and sizes.
The Glass Trestle table "explores the relationship between steel and wood to complement each other in a way that each material is intrinsically weak without the other," Pedersen says. "The wood is clamped between the steel, which in turn holds the structural steel that supports the weight of the glass as it spans. The manufacturing process interests us a lot as the parts are individually cut out and welded together, but the strength only comes when the parts are assembled. We've done a range of sizes for this table, from a small home office desk to a larger boardroom table."
Minima 3.0 Storage System by Fattorini + Rizzini + Partners srl, produced by MDF Italia.
“Once I finished designing the LBR-1, I realized it could be used as a nightstand, stool or an end table. With those dimensions sorted out, we then stretched the design into a bench,” said Heywood, of the LBR-2, shown here in walnut.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
“[We wanted to] discover and leverage the latent potential hidden under all the unpleasantness,” Young says. “The living room had a nice scale to it. The orientation was set up with a good relationship to the sun and the yard.” A custom sofa and vintage chairs surround a Platner table.
A Hans Wegner Shell chair by Carl Hansen & Søn outfits the living room, which is defined by a steel beam painted sharp red.
The dark Tufty-too sofas by Patricia Urquiola from B&B Italia contrast with the living room’s abundance of light.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
Splashy bunk beds made from yellow lattice brick outfit this stylish hostel in Mexico.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
