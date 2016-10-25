Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
Our Tau tray in 5000 year old bog oak and woven split willow skein
One of our standard pi stools in clear finished FSC European oak, with a natural Danish cord seat. Also one of our Tau trays in 5000 year old bog oak and woven split willow skein
One of our pi stools in 5000 year old bog oak with a natural Danish cord seat.
