In the living room, the custom sectional is from Village Interiors and the rug is from Turabi Rug Gallery.
Primary Bathroom
Primary Bedroom
Living Room
The towers of Sagrada Família. Photo by: MarcelGermain
The pool is framed by angular concrete paths reflecting the natural geometry of the site.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
