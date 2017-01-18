Stories

This Former Garage Is Clutter Free
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
s
Simon Farrell-Green
One Savvy Strategy Let These Homeowners Cruise Through Planning Laws to Build Their Home in Only 9 Months
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
s
Simon Farrell-Green