Shirine Saad
The architect kept the existing roof of this ranch-style house, streamlining it with Kynar-painted metal. The rest of the house is composed of white stucco.
Windows and sliding doors open the space to the environment and provide natural ventilation. An Eames lounge in the bedroom provides a place for the residents to kick their feet up.
In the open living-kitchen-dining area, the pendant is Rock by Diesel for Foscarini. The yellow dining chair is About a Chair by Hay.
Walnut panels and touches of bright red warm up the minimalist space, which the owners wanted to be “clean, eclectic, and modern.” The pendant is Big Bang by Foscarini.
In the living room, the architects painted the limestone fireplace a dark shade of blue-green. The walnut coffee table is by Noguchi for Herman Miller. The Barcelona chair is by Mies van der Rohe.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinets and polished concrete create a clean atmosphere to cook and entertain. The marble table and purple Fermob chairs are perfect for light meals.
An existing pool at this Bel Air midcentury was made smaller and given a simpler shape, allowing for a larger deck area.
