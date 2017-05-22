Subscribe to Dwell
Award-Winning Green Construction
Softly Folded into an Ancient Oak Forest
Very Private, Yet Close to Downtown Ojai
A Red-Tail Hawk Hunting on the Property
These Boulders Come with the Property
Ground-Level Living
This Water Basin at the Front Door Step may be used for Washing or for Animals
Foyer with Double-Glass Doors Overlook the Topa Topa Mountains
The Foyer brings the Outside In
Bright and Cheery Kitchen Designed with European Efficiency
The Limestone Plaster Resists Mold, and is Infused with Crushed Pigments such as Cobalt and Iron Ore
The Stone Floors Include Botanical Fossils and are Radiant-Heated
The Great Room Opens to both the Interior Courtyard and the Back Yard, there is a Dark Room off of the Great Room
The Great Room Opens to both the Interior Courtyard and the Back Yard
Great Room
The Hallway is also an Art Gallery, and its Softly-Textured Walls are Infused with Iron Ore
The 2nd Bedroom is a True "Sleeping Room" with its Darker Finish Reminiscent of the Evening Sky
Main Bathroom
The Master Bedroom Offers Mountain Views, and is Close to the Pool
Steel Beam and Wood Fiber Brick Construction
The Interior Courtyard is Accessible by both Wings of the House and Provides Easy Access to the Pool and Indigenous Botanical Garden
The Pool Overlooks a Tapestry of Hills Leading to the Ojai's Unique Topa Topa Mountain Range
The Pool Overlooks a Tapestry of Hills Leading to the Ojai's Unique Topa Topa Mountain Range
The Interior Garden Offers Blueberries, Herbs, and Flowers
The Interior Garden Offers Blueberries, Herbs, and Flowers
The Dramatic Landscape Perfectly-Frames the Pool
The Dramatic Landscape Perfectly-Frames the Pool
The Dramatic Landscape Perfectly-Frames the Pool
The Back Yard is Natural Chaparral Adorned with Majestic Oak Trees
The 2-Car Garage also has a Workshop with Plumbing
Set cover photo