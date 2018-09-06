The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
Extensive glazing provides ample natural light and panoramic views of the surrounding scenery.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
The pavilion overlooks the 60-foot long lap pool which was built into the hillside with a stunning roughhewn exposed stone ledge.
Designed by architects and experienced sailor Kari Leppänen, Honka’s Saari villa was built with 134-milimeter thick square logs treated with a dark finish, and has three-meter wide eaves that provide shade, and wind protection for the outdoor patio.
Winner of the 2011 Log House of the Year Award, the 1,206-square-meter Lokki, which was designed by as architect Kari Lappalainen and furnished by interior designer Hanni Koroma, has an inverted pitch roof that’s inspired by seagull wings.
The rectilinear form of a floating concrete bench sits atop the red concrete pad that defines the exterior courtyard.
Here is the ground-level floor plan, which comprises the main living spaces.
A look at the upper-level floor plan.
The master suite opens to a bathroom with soaking tubs that overlook south-facing views.
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. They said: "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height rather than obstructing sightlines when standing."
The minimalist kitchen in smoked oak with bronzed brass handles, was designed by Norm Architects for the Danish kitchen manufacturer Reform and is complemented by a sculptural kitchen island in a light grey ceramic stone, and a light herringbone floor.
A large kitchen cabinet covered in dark stained oak separates the kitchen from the living room.
The expansive Northern Californian landscape seamlessly enters the home.
The client loves to entertain, and Feldman Architecture delivered with plenty of communal areas both inside and out.
Sonoma Wine Country I
Warm wood and dark surfaces contrast with white walls.
Arterra Landscape Architects revitalized the surrounding woodland, creating a natural, native environment for the home.
Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.