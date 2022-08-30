Known as the Hollywood Riviera, the 1954 apartment complex is the brainchild of late architect Edward Fickett, FAIA, who designed the building to evoke the ridge-line of the surrounding Hollywood Hills.
"This particular residence is one of the few two-bedroom floor plans in the complex and also includes secured and covered parking for two cars,
The complex is ideally situated on a beautiful tree-lined street one-half block south of Sunset and offers walkable access to both the iconic Chateau Marmont.
The double-height principal suite features in-built concrete furniture and decorative recessed wall detailing, enhancing the space's modern ambiance.
In the main living area, full-height glass panes fully retract back, creating instant and intimate indoor-outdoor connection.
Inspired by mangrove forests whose roots permit the easy flow of water, the Prairie Residence rests on stilts to protect the home from possible flooding.