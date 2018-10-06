A peek at the sparkling pool.
A peek at the sparkling pool.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom.
Set cover photo