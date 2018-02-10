Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
When avid outdoorsman Richard Daigneault set out to create the ultimate, compact houseboat, his masterful woodworking skills and eco-friendly ethos produced a floating home so coveted that he launched a company to meet demand for his amphibious dwelling—with a starting price of $79,000 CAD (approximately $61,000 USD).
Rear Facade
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
"We didn't want to diminish the openness and height and feeling of a great expanse of space," said the owner of this resurrected 19th-century barn house in Pine Plains, New York. Fortunately, the barn frame's horizontal beams perform a domestic function by creating the illusion of a lower ceiling. An abundance of furnishings in rich materials fills out the space. Photo by Raimund Koch.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
“The inside is, for the most part, concentrated on the local craftsmanship, because I believe it is very important,” Vanotti says. “It represents our history.” Artisan Vanotti Mauro built many parts of the building, including its most prominent feature: the larch wood accents. A custom fireplace warms the living room.
A software engineer outfits his tiny apartment with flexible design ideas. Max’s modestly scaled loft, for which he designed and made many of the furnishings, sits on the top floor of a 1908 building that went condo in 2006, offering homeowners a no-frills berth in the heart of San Francisco’s downtown. Just outside the front door awaits a dizzying array of shops, theaters, and corporate offices, including Twitter’s, as well as a robust population of street denizens.
Smaller bubbles come with a round bed that sleeps two, while the larger units have a double bed. Guests share a wood-clad outbuilding that holds the restroom, showers, and kitchen. Adventurers can also book the Golden Circle Tour through Buubble, exploring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon before spending a night at the hotel.
Part tent, part RV, the NASA-inspired Cricket Trailer is the go-to camper for the modern road tripper.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
© Diego Medina
A technique was used for the wood front of the house called shou-sugi-ban, a traditional Japanese technique burning cypress wood to make it more sustainable. The wood is layered with bright orange planks. Solar collectors, which consist of double-glass tubes that minimize heat loss, form a cornice on the front facade of the house. A wind turbine is on the roof.
