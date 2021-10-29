Stairs to roof, glass floor provides light to floor below
Living Level
Concrete countertop, oak panel, metal laminated drawers and subway tiles for the kitchen. Wolf and Sub Zero appliances.
The kitchen features rustic and contemporary materials, including a brick herringbone floor and antiqued brass island.
Cape Long lights by Cedar and Moss illuminate the kitchen, which features dark Dekton countertops and Thonet Bentwood counter stools.
A sofa from Design Within Reach opposes a Hi Turn chair by Bensen in the living room.
