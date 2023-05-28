SubscribeSign In
Following the house-within-a-house concept, this playful playhouse-like addition features an all-plywood interior.
To scale down the barn’s cathedral-like proportions, David Nossiter Architects Birch constructed partitions and screens from birch plywood, which was also used to construct the kitchen.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
The plan of this house in British Columbia by Vancouver architects Heather Howat and David Battersby of BattersbyHowat Architects revolves around a rocky outcropping lush with life that acts as the home’s central atrium. The granite was left intact in order to serve as the nucleus of the courtyard, and the walls of windows draw a wealth of natural daylight into the back of the building.
Glass-and-steel corridors link each of Austin and Lida’s studios to the main pavilion, where they share the kitchen and a central living and dining space.
The subway tile-lined bathroom was kept as simple as possible, with Hansgrohe fixtures and cabinets made of vertical-grain Douglas fir above a top-mounted Duravit sink. Since installing a window was unfeasible given the bathroom's proximity to other properties, Storey added a skylight over the shower.
Walk-in rainfall showers can be found in the bathrooms.
Pine and western red cedar are found throughout the complex.
Garten’s husband, sculptor Cliff Reid, envisioned the vibrant wood wall separating the living room and kitchen.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
A skylight in the primary bath harnesses abundant sunlight for the space and gives the feeling of being outdoors. White Caesarstone quartz counters top pale maple cabinetry, lending a serene quality.
The living area features
The new primary bedroom is outfitted with a bay window that features a built-in bench.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The maple wall and hidden door lend warmth and texture and hide the primary bedroom so that it remains privacy.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
Vertical wood slats at the upper floor, with its gabled roof, play with transparency and continue motifs found on other floors.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Azin wrapped the room in a single band of red penny tile to call back to the kitchen.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
