SubscribeSign In
floorplan
floorplan
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Large stones, mature bamboo, fountains, and acacia trees create a Zen-inspired backyard. Other notable amenities of the property include a large lap pool, detached guest house, and a two-car garage.
Large stones, mature bamboo, fountains, and acacia trees create a Zen-inspired backyard. Other notable amenities of the property include a large lap pool, detached guest house, and a two-car garage.