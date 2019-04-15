Subscribe
Sean Fennessy
A Tiny Footprint Isn’t So Bad When You Live in a Tower
In a popular New Zealand enclave, two homeowners buck the bigger-is-better building trend with a modest getaway tucked into the...
Sam Eichblatt
This Surfer Rules the Ocean from a Cliffside House
A coastal home designed by Australian architect John Wardle is uniquely tuned in to its residents and to its epic surroundings.
Jane Rawson
Simplicity Rules at this Family Beach House Designed to Double as a Rental
Robust materials and a flexible floor plan help the owners of an Australian vacation home reap maximum rewards.
Diana Budds