The dining area stands as a clean palette ready for everything from dinner with the family to hosting a gathering over a Houzz Dining table and Eames chairs from Design Within Reach. Overhead a Nelson Saucer Pendant Light illuminates the space, while a vintage rug from Etsy adds a cozy touch. “Our dining room built-ins used to have nothing but tiny, rickety drawers, so we hollowed it out and replaced the drawers with deep shelves that we use to store everything from platters to art to office supplies.”