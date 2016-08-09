Ray Eames, House of Cards (with Charles Eames), 1952.
The first floor of the house used to be a warren of five tiny rooms, and the first thing you saw when you walked in the front door was the attic staircase. Waechter opened the space up into one large, light-filled room. A birch plywood-sheathed box was designed to look like an oversized piece of furniture, mimicking the light wood of the Eames chair and Case Study Daybed, while cleverly hiding the stairs, storage, and powder room inside. Photo: Atelier Waechter. The first floor of the house used to be a warren of five tiny rooms, and the first thing you saw when you walked in the front door was the attic staircase. Waechter opened the space up into one large, light-filled room. A birch plywood-sheathed box was designed to look like an oversized piece of furniture, mimicking the light wood of the and Case Study Daybed, while cleverly hiding the stairs, storage, and powder room inside. Photo: Atelier Waechter.
Nestled in a forest, the residence consists of three volumes. The patio, enhanced by a German-made beer garden table, is an extension of the living room floor, creating an indoor-outdoor living space. “It’s one way a small space can be made to feel larger,” says architect Jason W. Hart. All of the exterior doors are painted marigold, providing a friendly pop of color.
The homes are built on a concrete foundation and are typically constructed in only two days.
The homes are painted wood, and include a shaded deck space, plus full insulation and electricity, for a price of about $29,000.
“Our central challenge was to add a home to the forest without undermining nature,” architect Paul Bernier says. “We allowed the house’s function and relationship with its site to shape the design.”
Many tiny home dwellers develop eco-friendly habits when they downsize—like adopting a capsule wardrobe, carpooling more, and harvesting rainwater.
The Whitman House.
Robie House, Chicago, Illinois (1910)"Early in life I had to choose between honest arrogance and hypocritical humility. I chose honest arrogance." It should come as no surprise who uttered those words—the architect of the famed Robie House, Frank Lloyd Wright. The residence, with its tight recessed entry leading to dramatic light-filled openness, seamless space unencumbered by needless partitions, continuous bands of windows, its horizontal, low-slung form, and overhanging eaves, is what the architect called "a cornerstone of American architecture."
The Leaf House is a lightweight, mobile trailer that was carefully engineered to weigh less than 5,000 pounds. The designer, Laird Herbert, used a metal-mesh, open-joint rainscreen as the cladding on the front end, and spruce pine at the back.
When settlers first made their homes on the prairies of North America, the sod house was the prevalent form of architecture because wood wasn’t readily available. Settlers cut patches of sod into long rectangles and layered them together to form small huts. Photo via schmidt-thesman.blogspot.com
“Designing a house is like writing a song: You try as best you can and you have to finish at some point. You’re probably best to write another song than driving yourself mad.”—Jamie Norton, resident
Topped with translucent polycarbonate roof panels, the carport and storage shed helps buffer the home from the road. “It’s part of easing into the site with increasing enclosure along the entry axis,” Hart says. “We created a purposefully drawn-out experience that’s intended to heighten awareness of the site and gradually transition from the forest to the home.”
"I won’t take the job if I can’t be real with myself in order to get it done," Hasui says.
A recycled barndoor track and wheels affords privacy behind a siding covered panel.
A shipping container is perfectly sized to serve as a tiny guesthouse, as San Antonio artist Stacey Hill finds.
A polychrome facade made of salvaged, 100-year-old barnwood gives this small, lofted cottage space its unique character. Its copper roof is also reclaimed, a lucky Craigslist find from a local remodel. Though the structure has a footprint of just 11' x 14', it provides a useful space to entertain, catch up on work, or relax.
A Norwegian boathouse by TYIN featured in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Exterior of the backyard studio Riley McFerrin of Hinterland Design built for his client, a children's book illustrator.
The roughly 160-square-foot modules, dubbed Mini House 2.0, were built in collaboration with Swedish manufacturer Sommarnöjen, and are delivered flat-packed. The homes are painted wood, and include a shaded deck space, plus full insulation and electricity, for a price of about $29,000. The modules come in various layouts, and can be configured and combined to include a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and living space.
Mid-century greats like Le Corbusier, Wright, Sert, Gropius, Aalto and Gio Ponti were invited by King Faisal II in the 1950s to participate in the remaking of Baghdad’s modern image. Baghdad was back then a place of development, as the young King Faisal II—educated at Harrow in England and crowned in Iraq at 18—began to invest oil revenues from petroleum exports into infrastructure projects that would put the capital city back on the map. His short-lived reign as an idealistic teenage monarch may not have left much for the history books, but he did succeed in bringing in some of the world’s greatest architects to contribute to Baghdad’s urban plan.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
This Knoll print ad from 1945 marries one mid-century star with another: sure we've got Ralph Rapson in moody profile, but check out the signature on the layout and you'll see that Alvin Lustig designed the page.
Though I'd been seeing loads of contemporary design, I wanted to make a special stop into Rocket Gallery for some mid-century action. I was not disappointed with this room dedicated to the work of Jens Risom. We love Jens at Dwell and seeing so much of his output in one place was incredible.
In addition to what Hammer has curated in the show Cape/Modern, I also wanted to show three projects by his firm. This is an addition to and a rebuild of a mid-century home in Provincetown, MA.
It wasn't the Albert Frey-designed North Shore Yacht Club, but I did like the Salton Sea Visitor Center. The small, mid-century building feels like a great little example of sun-baked California modernism with it's winged roofline and low, glassy facade. The ranger inside didn't know who the architect was, sadly.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
The kitchen continues on in the mid-century vein with warm wood on the walls and industrial nods on the ceiling and countertops. The kitchen and den, finished in 2006, make use of a translucent ceiling to best capture the changing daylight.
The view as it appears today.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
The jaunty boat-like shell of the Hütte Hut began with a case study undertaken by Brian and Katrina Manzo, a husband-and-wife team of industrial designers behind Sprouting Sprocket Studio.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
An Asymmetrical Prefab Home in Sweden It took a mere six months—three in the factory and three on-site—for this prefab to come to fruition on the shore of Sweden’s Müsko Island.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
