In addition to new appliance trends, homeowners and kitchen designers are also looking for design-savvy materials elsewhere in the kitchen. While marble remains a popular choice, concrete is being used more widely as a kitchen accent. This kitchen in El Salvador features a hefty concrete island.
Inspired by the sea and sand, Richard and Jackie Willcocks chose blue and orange joinery colors for their 1,140-square-foot prefab. The modular home is by New South Wales company ArchiBlox.
The minimal aesthetic is seen in the galley-style kitchen, where the cabinets have no visible hinges
or knobs. The stainless steel appliances are by KitchenAid.
Synthetic, organic, and industrial materials coexist in the kitchen. The cabinets are finished in aubergine-purple polyester, the breakfast bench is made of an upcycled timber beam, and the range hood is steel.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Mazza and Patten both used off-the-shelf Ikea cabinets in their kitchens. They customized them by raising them up a few inches and dropping a sink into a store-bought table, which serves as the countertop. The pair is thrilled with the results. Even the architects they hired to work at the deli from Grupo 7 were impressed: “They said, ‘These cabinets are insane. How do we get them?’” Mazza recalls.
A wood countertop with blue laminate cabinets underneath contrasts with a white island topped with travertine. The wall tile is Origin Birch White by AKDO, and the brass faucet is by California Faucets. As in the rest of the apartment, the flooring is colored cork from Globus Cork.
Be bold with colors, and turn your kitchen into a work of art with cabinet doors of different shades of color. In this East Tennessee home, laminate kitchen cabinets in three shades of blue and Glacier White Corian top completes a fun and modern composition.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
This sleek kitchen in the renovated Dolce and Burnham Residence hits warm notes with red lacquered cabinetry, cypress woodwork, and a leafy backyard vista.