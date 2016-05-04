The French love their young talent, and they dedicated a lot of the fair booths to them. Here, Mathieu Lehanneur's Delicious, Storage Boxes for Tools Galerie are displayed. Inspired by the stamped-metal facades of a New York City hot dog vendor's cart, these brilliantly colored storage boxes are very dynamic. The form is geometric, but the texture gives the objects an incredible amount of depth.
A detail shot highlights the stamped, highly reflective surface.
Seen here is a collection of Roto-molded Furniture, by Karim Rashid—lots of form and lots of color.
The Vertex chair, from Rashi's Outdoor Furniture Collection. It reminds me of a faceted Pantone chair. The hard edges and lines look uncomfortable, but the chair feels just the opposite.
Inga Sempé's Ruche Couch for Ligne Roset: a minimal platform bench with a draped, textured cushion. It's simple, nice, and has what I think to be a feminine touch.
A detail shot of the fabric. It was one of my favorite pieces of the show.
Kente Table and Chairs by Philippe Bestenheider for Varaschin. Though these items were introduced last year, I was really taken by how amazing the textile pattern was. The fabric was created in Ghana in conjunction with Moroso’s M’Afrique initiative.
A detail shot of the interwoven textile covering the Kente table, by Philippe Bestenheider for Varaschin.
This piece, by Philippe Nigro for Ligne Roset, is called the Table Universelle. The adjustable legs, constructed of laser-cut and folded steel, are available in red, white or black lacquer, and can fit any tabletop.
The hardware is my favorite part; it's simple, clean and easy to adjust.
Lampe by Mark Eden Schooley for Pacha Design. These lamps are made of some kind of "good" material. The thing that struck me was the simple, nice curves of the shades mixed with the moiré effect that the weave creates.
Zlin Flatware by Future Systems. This retro design was just brought back to life by Alessi. I really like the work of Future Systems so to see one of their designs made by the great Alessi was good to see. The air-pack package is really cool as well.
The 'Birds' collection by Jaime Hayonfor for Lladro was definitely a highlight. Simple tubular candlesticks with ornate, classic Lladro birds perched atop creates a really interesting sculpture.
The Trattoria Sedia Chair by Jasper Morrison for Magis. This was my favorite. Introduced in the last Salone, this chair is a great example of Morrison's minimalism and wit. The chair comes from a classic form with a woven wicker seat, which he has replaced with a textured molded-plastic piece.