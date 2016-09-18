The table in the common area, which continues the FSC-certified maple used throughout the interior, is mostly used for dining and serves as the hub of the house.
The stainless-steel-and-maple kitchen, which was completely pre-built as part of the module before being plopped onto the site, has a Flor-Gres recycled porcelain tile floor.
The Mexican river rocks that hardscape the outdoors continue in the interior hallway, which connects the bedroom and living spaces. The green wall system is by Woolly Pockets. The flooring is Ecotimber strand-woven bamboo.
The 4,000-square-foot home previously contained a single bedroom, a egregious waste of space. Subdivided into three bedrooms, the house is shared by the Bloemkers and their four children.