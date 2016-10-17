2-tiered bedside table. in walnut.
2-tiered bedside table. in walnut.
2-tiered, 18" diameter Russian birch ply side table.
2-tiered, 18" diameter Russian birch ply side table.
18" diameter Russian birch ply side table.
18" diameter Russian birch ply side table.
18" diameter side table. in walnut.
18" diameter side table. in walnut.
2-tiered guitar pick side table. in walnut.
2-tiered guitar pick side table. in walnut.
Russian birch ply low-back chair.
Russian birch ply low-back chair.
dana chair. exquisite. cherry.
dana chair. exquisite. cherry.
20" diameter Russian birch ply / wormy maple side table. 2-tier.
20" diameter Russian birch ply / wormy maple side table. 2-tier.
Russian birch ply low-back chair.
Russian birch ply low-back chair.
20" diameter mahogany side table. 3-tier.
20" diameter mahogany side table. 3-tier.
trapezoid side table. 2-tier. in walnut.
trapezoid side table. 2-tier. in walnut.
dana chair. exquisite. walnut.
dana chair. exquisite. walnut.
dana chair. exquisite. walnut.
dana chair. exquisite. walnut.
Set cover photo