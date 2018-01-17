Subscribe
Schwartz and Architecture
What's the Best Way to Save Space in a Small Bathroom?
To find out the answer, we surveyed our panel of Dwell Pros.
Melissa Dalton
A Family Guesthouse Made for Accessibility, Aging in Place—and That View
With both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind, architect Neal Schwartz creates a family guesthouse designed to be...
z
Zahid Sardar
Top Notch
Tom Hanks is not known for horror films, but his 1986 flop, The Money Pit, has a terrifying premise: A seemingly small renovation...
r
Reyhan Harmanci