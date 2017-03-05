Designer Vicki Simon’s used clean, modern lines and strong colors to renovate this vacation loft in a condo development near a ski resort in Lake Tahoe.
The pellet stove, in the living room area, serves multiple purposes, providing heat for the shower and heating rooms on very cold days.
© Diego Medina
In Salt Lake City, a place not renowned for progressive architecture, Brent Jespersen built a luminous canyon retreat—using his architect father and a famed Utah modernist as his guides.
dining kitchen and beyond
curb appeal
Like the exterior, the open-plan living area combines reclaimed materials, including the pre-existing black walnut floors.
Like the exterior, the open-plan living area combines reclaimed materials, including the pre-existing black walnut floors.
