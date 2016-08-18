We removed multiple french doors and added multi-pane sliding doors that allows for wonderful indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The master bedroom's accordion doors lead right out to the pool. Blackout drapery allows for a good night sleep
The dining, living and kitchen create an L shape, but with the sliding doors pulled open, it becomes a large rectangle with outdoor living and dining as well. The clients baby grand finds a home in the corner.
The original kitchen was completely closed off from the rest of the house and felt very dark. We blew out the walls and added a skylight to bring in lots of natural light.
In the master bath, we created an entire wet room for the shower and tub. Frosted glass allows for privacy with lots of natural light.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.