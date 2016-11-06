Slot Trestle is a minimal design created byVienna-based designer Klemens Schillinger. Since graduating from the Royal College of Art he has been working as a freelance designer for various design studios as well as carrying on with his own work. The Slot Trestle requires neither screwed, nor glued connections. It uses a standard aluminum profile to connect the legs and provide strength.
The semi-closed entryway contains a white cabinet for storing coats and scarves. The LED ceiling lights are from Contrast Lighting.
FIGU is a minimal tray set created by Brussels-based designer Beaverhausen. FIGU, a set of 8 steel trays for all your small bits and pieces, is created to have some fun with compositions. You can create different figures combining all geometric shapes together. Let your imagination run free and explore which kind of character fits in your home. And when FIGU is not in use, all 8 trays can be stacked neatly inside each other.
After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
Yumi (left) and Maya (right) cheese around on the steps leading into the front door. Inside, there is ample space for removing and leaving one's shoes, another Japanese element.
Here you can really see the tilt-up concrete panels that Kurath designed for the space. Each was made to be small enough to go up with a forklift.
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
A minimalist approach to design can make spaces feel thoughtful, bright, and more spacious than they really are—qualities that are paramount to a recent project in Poznań by Polish architecture firm mode:lina. The architects employed several tricks to make the home feel more spacious. Among them, mirrors were installed to visually enlarge the room, and smart storage spaces—even a recessed dog house—were built directly into the home’s walls. “The less visible [storage is], the better,” they say.
The Perth residence of Renee Coleman via the Design Files.
