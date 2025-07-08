Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Satoshi Nagare
Follow
Saves
2
Articles
Followers
Following
Articles
They Turned a Traditional Kyoto Townhouse Into a Hub for Creatives
A photographer and set designer revitalized a pre-1950s machiya to connect travelers with local artistry, including photo books...
When It Rains, This Japanese Home’s Concrete Deck Becomes a Reflecting Pool
The pad extends the living area of the revived 90-year-old residence, now a flexible art space with original windows and fresh...