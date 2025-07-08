SubscribeSign In

They Turned a Traditional Kyoto Townhouse Into a Hub for Creatives
A photographer and set designer revitalized a pre-1950s machiya to connect travelers with local artistry, including photo books...
When It Rains, This Japanese Home’s Concrete Deck Becomes a Reflecting Pool
The pad extends the living area of the revived 90-year-old residence, now a flexible art space with original windows and fresh...