At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
Ample windows cut into the north elevation of the Valentine House, behind which live the architects. The openings reveal lofty double-height spaces inside. The ground-floor garage often serves as a shop for architectural model-making. Photos by: Roger Davies
A perpendicular walkway leads right to the garage and laundry areas.
The walkways are broom-finished concrete and the landscaping features low-maintenance, hardy perennials.