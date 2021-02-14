In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
The SOLO House’s main source of energy is the sun. One side of the structure is lined with solar panels that help power the house.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
One corner of the ground floor is reserved for a “hot house,” which is glazed from floor to ceiling with windows and doors. The space is light-filled and airy, with a tall ceiling and woven rugs.
The home’s prefabricated exterior shell was completed in just two days. Inside, the wall panels are framed by lumber.
The top of the house is dedicated to a dining area and a kitchen outfitted with steel-topped cabinets from Sanwa Company.
In the living room, a Nelson bench doubles as a coffee table, and a wood-burning stove from Cleanburn Stoves set in a white brick hearth keeps the space warm.
A look at the exterior of Tyler and Brown's new 2,150-square-foot house, located a stone's throw away from Tyler's mother's home.
A path leads past glazing and gravel to the front door.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
Tembo stools by Note Designs Studio add cheer to the serene kitchen.
Joel crafted open shelves made of oak for the large kitchen, where Emma likes to cook and bake with Isla and Ivy.
An industrial-style metal sconce, ceramic tableware, and wood countertops lend a farmhouse aesthetic to the kitchen.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
Kate sits in the living room, which is outfitted with vintage Eames and Jens Risom chairs.
Demolition exposed a high, wood-beamed ceiling, which added “cubic meters of air” to the apartment, says Hernán. The bedroom is furnished with custom pieces made of Paraiso wood.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Home Renovation Tip: Remember to Stay Positive
Architect Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend, photographer Lucia Gentile, live and work in the apartment, sharing an elevated office space.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Lookofsky outfitted the bedroom with built-in pine plywood bunkbeds, walls, and a ceiling. The bathroom and a closet are also wrapped in plywood.
He spruced up and modernized the facade without sacrificing any of its period charm.