Petillaut designed a large closet on the other side of the partition wall, which also acts as a headboard for the bed, in one of the master bedrooms.
In the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, oak flooring laid in a chevron pattern and idiosyncratic wood ceiling beams add texture and a graphic quality.
Decorated by Puyana himself, the interior proudly puts Austin's eclecticism on display.
The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.