A small office for Dorothee, furnished with a desk by German architect Egon Eiermann and an Eames chair, overlooks the street.
New York firm MCDC designed littleBits’s Chelsea office, which is outfitted with Togo sofas from Ligne Roset and an overhead fixture by Tech Lighting. The shelves hold books and play materials like Legos and K’nex.
The loft addition afforded space for a home office and music area. The family chose to forego a dedicated office upstairs, instead prioritizing private bedrooms for each of the children. Shelving and a built-in desk anchor the loft’s far wall.
@happynestspain shared this photo of a room that pulls off the thorny kitchen-office hybrid masterfully.
The Zizmors didn't want to use curtains to screen their wide-open home from noisy neighbors. Instead, Kari Elwell Katzander of Mingo Design, an urban landscaper, created a living wall of wooden planters and English ivy that provides privacy without blocking light.
Raymond takes a break on the master bedroom’s interior balcony, which is cantilevered over the dining area.
Inside, a suspended staircase rises up past the couple’s bookcase over a well-lit seating nook. Aalto stools by Artek join Eames molded plywood dining chairs by Herman Miller to give an especially modern touch to the kitchen.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
The library features a Muuto Oslo Sofa and Lassen Saxe Chairs. Exposed brick and generous windows are reminders of the warehouse setting.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
Shown here is the lounge seating vignette in the covered patio/garden area, which is filled with greenery and furniture that's covered with warm textiles.
The courtyard holds outdoor seating and a fire pit. Ett Hem’s chefs grill here for the evening meals.
In the formal dining area, guests are invited to make themselves at home. The floor-to-ceiling bookcases create an intimate dining experience, which sits under original decorative ceiling details.
The communal kitchen rotates around a farm table where guests can relax while chefs prepare meals. Ett Hem only uses fresh, local ingredients that change according to the season. Each morning, the staff chooses what the meals will be and they leave pastries, champagne, wine, and other treats for guests to grab throughout the day.
