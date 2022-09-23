To breathe new life into the former Arsenal Bank, the red brick façade was repaired and all windows were replaced. Opening up the ground floor back to the street with large and operable storefronts allowed for the activity of the new restaurant, Tender, to add to the street’s vibrancy. Inside, enclosed spaces have been held to the interior to generate continuous flow of space at the perimeter windows. The building’s historic corner entrance and steps up to the main level were maintained, plus a new entrance was added to the side of the building to provide access for less mobile individuals to the restaurant, and to unite the sidewalk seating and dining area with the restaurant’s interior.