Dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the master bedroom a warm, peaceful feel. Giant sliding doors open onto a wraparound deck peppered with potted plants from the couple’s vacations in Brazil, Uruguay, the Netherlands, and Italy.
Cassidy used the pool as an anchor for an overarching backyard master plan that pulled the parts together.
Built on a challenging hillside site and tucked behind a thicket of trees, the Bridgman, Michigan, house designed by Scott Rappe provides a modern weekend retreat for a Chicago couple. “One of my first responsibilities was getting the owners up to their house and essentially on one level. Because of the pie-shaped property, we needed to push the building up the hill to provide square footage for the program. By keeping the building perpendicular to the slope, using piloti on one side and a retaining wall on the dune side, we were able to insert foundations with minimal disturbance," says Rappe.
The bathroom features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and louvered windows to help the narrow space feel larger.
The house was built on piers (save for the lower-level bedroom) so that little of the natural landscape would be disturbed.
With a sizable portfolio packed with innovative home, restaurant, retail, and office design, Cara Cummins and Jose Tavel of TaC Studios took their strategies for their clients to their own home. When choosing a site, the dynamic duo felt passionate about staying in the neighborhood they were so dedicated to help transform—a central, historic Atlanta community once tainted by its industrial past and years of street crime.
The structure is heavy timber, painted white, with large stretches of glass. A modern staircase connects the house's levels.
@d.leong: A house with a view.
The Casa Cuatro sits above a 180-foot cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The locally quarried stone makes the house blend in with the landscape and acts as a thermal-mass wall, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it through the evening.
“The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape,” says Arbel.
The knotty-grade tongue-and-groove cedar siding was an aesthetic touch as well as a cost-saving one, architect Mark Wheeler says. "Higher grades wtihout knots doubled the price," he says. In the end he and his team decided that the knots "fit the existing context more accurately."
Churtichaga and de la Quadra-Salcedo purchased a parcel of former farmland to build their vacation home twelve years ago but only recently completed the house—a timber-clad minimalist structure expertly designed to disappear into the scenic landscape.
A silo ladder in the study leads to the roof deck. Both desk lamps are Tizios by Richard Sapper for Artemide; the pendant is a Zettle’z by Ingo Maurer; and the Kalos armchair and Solo desk chair are by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia.
The northern facade, which faces the water, takes in the view via double-height windows in the main living room, plus terraces punched into the second floor.
“Segovia is a very central region, but an underdeveloped one,” de la Quadra-Salcedo says. “Traditionally devoted to agriculture and mainly livestock, it flourished in the sixteenth century but now that the older generations are disappearing, there is a problem of abandoned villages and fields.” The structure highlights the rural surroundings.
Eliot Noyes's 1954 home is a simple, one-story building clad in fieldstone and wood, which blends easily into the landscape.
Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.
The cypress cladding carries over from the exterior to the interior of the house.
The interior combines modern and more traditional elements, such as this oriental rug.
Alterstudio Architecture of Austin designed this house in the Texas capital for a young family of four.
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
San Francisco Bosch Kitchen: Young foodies modernize a vintage kitchen. Client Profile Samantha Byrnes and Jeremy Styles both dreamed of applying their skills in the High Tech field when they met as juniors at UC Berkeley. After graduation, they moved to San Francisco to be close to their very demanding, hard earned jobs and the foodie culture they found there. Recently, they solidified their commitment to staying in the City by purchasing an Edwardian overlooking Dolores Park. They chose the neighborhood because of all the activities in the Mission and it is close enough to work to ride their bikes. Jeremy loves to find new ethnic restaurants and replicate the menus from taste. Their invitation for dinner is known among their friends as THE party to attend. Challenge While both Samantha and Jeremy love anything contemporary, they also wanted their kitchen to be compatible with their cherished Edwardian, a practiced balance of new technology and shape with enough elements of the original architecture. Since they work nonstop hours, they wanted a kitchen that works as hard as they do. Solution Samantha and Jeremy chose the technologically advanced Bosch appliances for the ease of use and the quality of food produced. The contemporary flush aesthetics are an added bonus. The long wall with the baking center called for attractive kitchen equipment installed flush, as it is partially seen from the main living area. The kitchen sink, with all of the perfectly matched fittings, makes a great prep area for dinners with friends. This hard working, beautifully eclectic space mirrors the owner’s personalities and their busy, vibrant lifestyle.
