In this kitchen in Australia, a freestanding island is lit by a skylight and track lighting, while the texture and color of the siding of the island provide a marked contrast to the dark cabinetry of the rest of the kitchen. An oversized sink makes the island an ideal prep space.
The view from the kitchen.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
Caesarstone’s seamless qualities makes the material a leading choice for dramatic waterfall kitchen countertops. Pictured here is ‘Topus Concrete’.
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
“Elegant material choices, subtle detailing, and thoughtful spatial sensibilities belie the building’s intelligent space planning,” says Aniket Shahane of OA.
The client loves to entertain, and Feldman Architecture delivered with plenty of communal areas both inside and out.
The architect's goal was to
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
The counter stools are by Highline and the cooktop is by Bosch. - Rockport, Massachusetts Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Using the same roof form and materials as the houses surrounding it, this Australian residence reinterprets the pitched-roof silhouette and traditional elevation of its Victorian neighbors—but with a new, modern twist. The new-build family home in the northwest Melbourne suburb of Ascott Vale was designed with two living areas, a kitchen, dining area, study, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an undercover entertainment area, and three outdoor spaces. Designed by Australian architecture studio FIGR, it measures 2,013 square feet and was built to comfortably accommodate a growing family of five.
The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
