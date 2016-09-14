Mary Henning and Ann Wansbrough's renovation of a semidetached cottage enables them to use 75 percent less town water than the average two-person home.
The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
An intricate coverlet over a white cotton duvet on a Design Within Reach bed adds a pop of color in this clean, simple room.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
