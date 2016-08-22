This three-bedroom home in Lille, France, is made up of eight stacked containers.
The BetaBox mobile prototyping lab is outfitted with a 3D printer, a CNC mill, a laser cutter, and other tools for innovating.
In one of the home’s three bathrooms, a TOTO toilet is illuminated by LED light fixtures from OSRAM. Simple square-shaped skylights and windows allow natural light to fill the space.
Covered with wire mesh, the green roof will continue to vegetate over time.
The flooring, doors, and bathroom vanity were sourced from the local Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
