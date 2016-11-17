Offering a completely different look, this svelte version features an exhaust hood and modern hardware.
The window partition motif is repeated in the kitchen, allowing for communication between kitchen and living area. Gray cabinetry and white Silestone counters fit in alongside vibrant yellow pendants by MUUTO and a retro, light-blue Smeg refrigerator.
The doors of the master suite pocket behind the redwood to allow the space to extend to the pool courtyard
Master Suite with the glass doors closed
Entry wall
Breezeway between the living room and master suite
Breezeway to the master bedroom beyond that opens up to the pool courtyard through a pocketing glass door
In Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights, this townhouse by Etelamaki Architecture has a spa-like bathroom with mixed materials that include a slate wall behind the double sinks, which are suspended on a teak vanity. The freestanding tub sits on a raised wooden bed that continues up the wall behind it.
Photo by Mikiko Kikuyama
Architect and interior designer Oskar Firek created this black and white bathroom in a loft apartment in Krakow, Poland. Rustic wooden floors ground the black tile walls and cabinet, which contrast with the white shower and fixtures that round out the space.
Photo by Oskar Firek
Overlooking Portage Bay in Seattle, this house was designed by Heliotrope Architects for a bachelor who longed for a simple bathroom with a Japanese-style hinoki tub that was installed in front of the windows for the water views.
Photo by Aaron Leitz
Located in Singapore, the 31 Blair Road house by ONG&ONG keeps it minimal without being stark or clinical. A floating cabinet holds two sinks and the large, rectangular shower is sealed with seamless glass panels, all under a slanted ceiling with a skylight.
Photo courtesy of ONG&ONG
Melbourne is the location of the Canny-designed Lubelso Hawthorn Concept Home where one of the bathrooms has large, soft grey tiles on the floor that continue up the sides of the shower walls. A skylight above the shower keeps the space full of light.
Photo by Derek Swalwell
The pair painted the upstairs master bedroom white, and added a G55 sling chair and leather baskets from their recent design collections. The carpet is from a souk in Casablanca, and the bedcover is from Zara Home. Atop the vintage cup-board is an artwork by Vereecke’s father. Verheyden incorporated all-new woodwork of his design into the room.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
As much as the owners and Roberts wanted – and needed – to modernize the home, they also tried to honor some of its historical touches. They preserved the mantel, and replaced the plaster crowns on the parlor level. The antique chaise is by Lisa Sherman, and the walls are painted pavilion gray by Farrow & Ball.
The original home’s dilapidated rear wall was in such poor condition that Roberts called it “an opportunity in disguise.” She removed the wall and built a two-story addition that features double-glazed windows and sliding doors for unified entertaining inside and in the garden.
Olson worked with Jessie Sweet to design the interiors. The kitchen hosts cabinetry from Oregon Custom Cabinets and a specialized window is integrated into the backsplash.
Olson equipped the structure with a combination of concrete, metal, and wood. He turned to Elmwood Reclaimed Timber to source the solid reclaimed wood beams from Kansas. Jonathan Laycock of Laycock Gardens was the landscape architect while Grove Hunt of Grove Development was the builder.
Shown here is the exterior private courtyard, where McClellan and Williams did their own landscaping.
The team used board-formed concrete and FSC Certified framing lumber that they cleaned and reused to frame the house. During construction, they wanted to make sure they’d be able to install a green roof in the near future on the flat areas. To do this, they pre-engineered the desired sections in order to hold the weight.
Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture restored the exterior of the house in order to resurface the original wood facade, which had been covered up by vinyl siding at one point. They turned the unused attic into a “FifthSquare”: a box-like structure that acts as an office and mini-theater, complete with a ceiling-mounted projector and drop-down screen. The exterior of the extension is clad with charred cedar, which integrates smoothly into the asphalt shingle roof.
From the street view of the Glisan Street Residence, you can see the mix of materials that make up the structure including a steel frame, large expanses of windows, stainless steel mesh panels, and slate cladding. The ground floor hosts a storefront with floor-to-ceiling windows from one exposure.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.