SubscribeSign In
Original flooring—featuring a combination of stone slabs, bricks, terracotta tiles and oak planks—lines the lower level.
Original flooring—featuring a combination of stone slabs, bricks, terracotta tiles and oak planks—lines the lower level.
The bedrooms, located on the upper level, also look to views of the ocean.
The bedrooms, located on the upper level, also look to views of the ocean.
A fully screened in porch provides a wonderful place to host dinner and watch the sun set over the neighboring mountains.
A fully screened in porch provides a wonderful place to host dinner and watch the sun set over the neighboring mountains.
Fishcreek Farm sits on a rich 41 acre property. The home is equidistant from Saugerties &amp; Woodstock, and Opus 40 neighbors just a short walk from the property. The farm is 2 hours from NYC.
Fishcreek Farm sits on a rich 41 acre property. The home is equidistant from Saugerties &amp; Woodstock, and Opus 40 neighbors just a short walk from the property. The farm is 2 hours from NYC.
A visually enticing study off of the dining area echoes 19th century opulence.
A visually enticing study off of the dining area echoes 19th century opulence.