A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The dining area connects to the terrace and outdoor dining area and the sea beyond via a massive sliding glass doors.
The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
The roof profile of the addition is a direct reference to the hipped roof of the main house.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
