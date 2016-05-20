BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): The marquee moments in BIT UNION Akersgata—which opened in January 2016— culminate around the organic sweep of the floating Corian service counter. Clean lines form from brass, glass and wood finishes, neatly showcasing cafe offerings. While overhead, the undulating, three-dimensional, oak drop-ceiling introduces an element of the psychedelic into cafe proceedings. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): The marquee moments in BIT UNION Akersgata—which opened in January 2016— culminate around the organic sweep of the floating Corian service counter. Clean lines form from brass, glass and wood finishes, neatly showcasing cafe offerings. While overhead, the undulating, three-dimensional, oak drop-ceiling introduces an element of the psychedelic into cafe proceedings. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): While overhead, the undulating, three-dimensional, oak drop-ceiling introduces an element of the psychedelic into cafe proceedings. Photo: Hannah Berg
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): While overhead, the undulating, three-dimensional, oak drop-ceiling introduces an element of the psychedelic into cafe proceedings. Photo: Hannah Berg
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Warmly-lit exterior “globes” beckon passersby with a hint and promise of the unique and manicured cafe experience within. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Warmly-lit exterior “globes” beckon passersby with a hint and promise of the unique and manicured cafe experience within. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Fashioned of marble with brass trim, the cool and clean street-facing bar finds a warm counterbalance in its contoured oak stools. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Fashioned of marble with brass trim, the cool and clean street-facing bar finds a warm counterbalance in its contoured oak stools. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): A seemingly open seating area is slyly intimate thanks to subtly divided upholstered leather banquettes. Sections are paired with adjustable tables, each distinct from the next---alternately fabricated from wood, marble and brass. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): A seemingly open seating area is slyly intimate thanks to subtly divided upholstered leather banquettes. Sections are paired with adjustable tables, each distinct from the next---alternately fabricated from wood, marble and brass. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Sections are paired with adjustable tables, each distinct from the next—alternately fabricated from wood, marble and brass. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Sections are paired with adjustable tables, each distinct from the next—alternately fabricated from wood, marble and brass. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): At once reverently conservative and mischievously whimsical, the oak, brass and marble table is a modern spin on the Gustavian classic. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): At once reverently conservative and mischievously whimsical, the oak, brass and marble table is a modern spin on the Gustavian classic. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Occupying the middle space is a brass-edged greeting table that celebrates the “Union Made” cooperative spirit behind the cafe’s concept, design and craftsmanship through embossed hallmarks representing all contributors. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): Occupying the middle space is a brass-edged greeting table that celebrates the “Union Made” cooperative spirit behind the cafe’s concept, design and craftsmanship through embossed hallmarks representing all contributors. Photo: Paul Paiewonsky
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): The BIT UNION design and materials extend to the cafe's toilet. Special to this space, though, is the matte black faucet that extends from the ceiling to the washbasin below. Photo: Hannah Berg, MONTAAG OSLO
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): The BIT UNION design and materials extend to the cafe's toilet. Special to this space, though, is the matte black faucet that extends from the ceiling to the washbasin below. Photo: Hannah Berg, MONTAAG OSLO
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): A design collaboration between MAVERICK CONCEPTS and MONTAAG OSLO. Opened January 2016. Photo: Karoline Bommen, MONTAAG OSLO
BIT UNION AKERSGATA (OSLO): A design collaboration between MAVERICK CONCEPTS and MONTAAG OSLO. Opened January 2016. Photo: Karoline Bommen, MONTAAG OSLO
House in Stavanger, Norway: Nestled snugly between more traditional homes of the last century, this 80 sqm row house is marks a gently urbanized stand against prevailing suburban and large-scale housing trends. Design: Austigard Arkitetur AS /// Photo: Emile Ashley /// Source: http://www.archdaily.com/783039/house-in-stravanger-austigard-arkitektur
House in Stavanger, Norway: Nestled snugly between more traditional homes of the last century, this 80 sqm row house is marks a gently urbanized stand against prevailing suburban and large-scale housing trends. Design: Austigard Arkitetur AS /// Photo: Emile Ashley /// Source: www.archdaily.com/783...
House in Stavanger, Norway: Nestled snugly between more traditional homes of the last century, this 80 sqm row house is marks a gently urbanized stand against prevailing suburban and large-scale housing trends. Design: Austigard Arkitetur AS + Photo: Emile Ashley Source: http://www.archdaily.com/783039/house-in-stravanger-austigard-arkitektur
House in Stavanger, Norway: Nestled snugly between more traditional homes of the last century, this 80 sqm row house is marks a gently urbanized stand against prevailing suburban and large-scale housing trends. Design: Austigard Arkitetur AS + Photo: Emile Ashley Source: www.archdaily.com/783...
Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
Over the garage, each unit sits on its own level, with nothing directly above or below—in effect making every apartment a penthouse.
Over the garage, each unit sits on its own level, with nothing directly above or below—in effect making every apartment a penthouse.
Once the team decided to have the garage door roll up the outside of the structure, they imagined its upstairs portion could curve dramatically along a 27 degree angle. The old garage footprint and 6-foot-wide opening remained the same, and the original sectional garage door was repurposed.
Once the team decided to have the garage door roll up the outside of the structure, they imagined its upstairs portion could curve dramatically along a 27 degree angle. The old garage footprint and 6-foot-wide opening remained the same, and the original sectional garage door was repurposed.
The landscape design arm of Arquitectonica, Arquitectonica Geo, is responsible for the Ballet Valet parking garage in Miami Beach. Photo by Dan Forer.
The landscape design arm of Arquitectonica, Arquitectonica Geo, is responsible for the Ballet Valet parking garage in Miami Beach. Photo by Dan Forer.
Set cover photo