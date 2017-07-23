An overall photo of the master bath. As this room was part of the penthouse addition we were able to take advantage of the new roof by adding circular skylights which allow natural daylight into this interior space. Here the ceiling has a skylight above the far wall and also above the Duravit Happy D bathtub. You can lay back in the tub and look out to the sky. We added incandescent lighting with one of our all time favorite fixtures by Arne Jacobsen & Louis Poulsen. These fixtures also complement the circular skylights. The wall tile is the wonderful texture and color of Heath Ceramics - another great company