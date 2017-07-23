When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
Dining Room
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
In the master bathroom, a freestanding Waterworks tub is paired with a Fantini fixture. Calacatta marble surrounds the shower; the flooring is Evolution ceramic tile from Apavisa.
A photo of the double vanity in the children's bathroom. The vanity was custom made from Corian with Scola sinks from Duravit and one of our favorite faucets from Vola designed by Arne Jacobsen. The inset panels are natural cork with a wax finish.
Roof garden - skylight in closed position.
The upper landing in the White Street Residence provides a pausing point when going to and from the roof garden. A walnut bookshelf, an extension of the walnut knee wall below stores a collection of the owner's art books. The large circular window which overlooks the roof garden can be seen in the background. A vintage Grasshopper floor lamp by Greta Grossman provides reading light while relaxing in the Eames 670 lounge chair.
Afternoon sunlight filters through the steel windows in this view looking toward the children's playroom. In all of our projects we design the lighting specific to our client's artwork. Here one of our favorites an LED Bevel tape-in fixture by USA Iluminations highlights a beautiful painting, c. 1900, of a cowboy.
An overall photo of the master bath. As this room was part of the penthouse addition we were able to take advantage of the new roof by adding circular skylights which allow natural daylight into this interior space. Here the ceiling has a skylight above the far wall and also above the Duravit Happy D bathtub. You can lay back in the tub and look out to the sky. We added incandescent lighting with one of our all time favorite fixtures by Arne Jacobsen & Louis Poulsen. These fixtures also complement the circular skylights. The wall tile is the wonderful texture and color of Heath Ceramics - another great company
A view from the stair landing looking toward the dining and kitchen areas. The home office / guest room and the hallway to the living room are in the background. We had a great experience with the very talented team at Lindsey Adelman Studios who designed the Branch chandelier on site with a mockup before finalizing the design. This photo also highlights the beautiful select grade American black walnut floor supplied by LV Wood which was sanded and finished on site. The floor is plain sawn, our go to for walnut flooring. It also has no sap wood a specific request by our client.
An overall photo of the kitchen with the Bernd and Hilla Becher photograph series on the right. The drum skylight can be seen above and in the foreground are branches of a Lindsey Adelman pendant which hangs over the dining table.
A side view of the Corian vanity with fold-up shelf. There is a routed pull that allows you to gain purchase to raise the shelf. The GFCI outlet, located in the niche, is accessed when in the up position & when not in use the shelf folds down and nests into the niche allowing it to sit flush with the vanity side.
One of the details you can see throughout all of our projects is the concealment of the electrical outlets for the countertop appliances. This is accomplished by routing a GFCI outlet strip into the underside of the upper cabinetry. The detail keeps the tile free of duplex receptacles allowing the beauty of the backsplash to read uninterrupted. The kitchen backsplash is Calacatta mosaic tile - a splurge in an otherwise tight construction budget.
A three-quarter view of the kitchen and breakfast area. The lower seating area countertop is Glacier White Corian and the upper counter is Atlantic Bluestone. The chairs are vintage and reupholstered in Brushed Merino Sprig by Maharam.
Looking South toward the water garden. A custom Ipe pergola is on the right with a built-in bench framed by Portland cement stucco planters.
"Sol" is a new home in the Willo Historic District in Phoenix. The house is a modern interpretation of the vernacular courtyard style found throughout the southwest.
Front addition elevation
Midcentury Modern Addition
To revive the original architects’ vision, studioWTA restored a four-foot roof overhang above a wall of La Cantina sliders. The shade helps limit solar gain, while a pool by Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture provides respite on sweltering summer days.
Of the facade, Maury says, “It doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, but it’s definitely one of the cooler houses in our area.”
Kitchen
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Throughout the day, the home is bright, airy and breezy, guided by both the architecture and the interior design. Ellen Hanson Designs appointed the home with furnishings that range between rich, colorful art and muted modern furniture.
The architectural details of the home present dramatic shadows and highlights that evolve and dissolve throughout the day.
Each interior space is contained within floor-to-ceiling glass, opening out to exterior spaces that continue the home's living area. The line between indoor and outdoor is blurred throughout the home, yielding a space that is greater than its parts.
Josie’s tepee playhouse stands on a platform, where she and her friends erect sets for their theatrical productions.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
