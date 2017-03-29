External view of 28' THOW with clad with aluminum siding and stained redwood. Storage unit on trailer tongue houses electrical and propane tank.
Full kitchen with refrigerator / freezer, stove / oven, farmers sink, open and closed storage. Bath, with sink, composting toilet and shower to right of sink.
Hanging entertainment center / workspace / dining room table. Clerestory window above for additional lighting. Marine heater located in the corner.
Living room with large window. Glimpse of kitchen. All LED lighting throughout home.
Entry to living room with floor-to-ceiling multi-level storage next to bed. All floors ar reclaimed bamboo.
Tonsu stairs leading to queen size bed. Stairs can slide beneath bed to provide more space in living area. Additional storage beneath bed
