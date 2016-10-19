Children are in the business of play. These little explorers have big ideas and continuously changing needs. The Child’s Chair serves both the play and practice of these young explorers, offering a mean of developing motor skills through imagination. Not only is the chair colorful and flexible in use, its adjustable slots offer endless possibilities for work and play. The seat can be adjusted to make a high or low chair, or can be removed to make for a crawl space or cradle. If the smaller plate is added, younger children have a little multipurpose table for eating, drawing or playing. ------ Material: Molded plywood and laminate - Dimensions: 41 x 45 x 31 cm
Architect Gustavo Costa calls the home library the “project’s heart.” This central space houses the owner’s expansive collection of about 5,000 books, and acts as a meeting place for friends and colleagues. A Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Red and Blue chair completes the space.
While the extension centers on the dining area, its ample openings bring light pouring into the rest of the house as well. The kitchen is the biggest beneficiary of this reconfiguration. Opening up directly onto the dining area, its crisp cabinetry and finishes are now bathed in light.
