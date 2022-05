BLU DOT CLEON COLLECTION Comprised of three modular pieces, Cleon is designed to let you configure and reconfigure your own perfect seating solution. Stick with your favorite or switch it up. These upholstered components can be connected to create multiple sizes and shapes—from an armchair to a large sectional. Feather filled cushions, contrast stitching and gentle gathers at the seams round out the package. Designed 2012 Cleon Small Sectional Sofa | Scamp Small Table | Scamp Large Table | Hitch Bookcase and Add-On Bookcase | 2D:3D Medium Bowl | Cush 9' x 12' Rug