A large dining table with bench seating is ideal for family gatherings. Complete with a wood-burning pizza oven, the kitchen and dining spaces have all the cooking amenities you need.
A large dining table with bench seating is ideal for family gatherings. Complete with a wood-burning pizza oven, the kitchen and dining spaces have all the cooking amenities you need.
In the summer months, the pool provides a welcome respite from the heat.
In the summer months, the pool provides a welcome respite from the heat.
The increased square footage and the outdoor patios are welcome additions to the home.
The increased square footage and the outdoor patios are welcome additions to the home.
Detail of custom cast-glass counter with steel supports
Detail of custom cast-glass counter with steel supports
Set cover photo