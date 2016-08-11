Booker McConnell Head Office
Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
Zoë plays with a model in the office.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
Near the room’s curving wall, a Verner Panton chair joins a K2 B console table by Tecta, topped by a vintage mirror by Robert Welch. The wall light is from Flos. “If I had more space, I’d just fill it with more stuff,” says Pearce.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
The loft addition afforded space for a home office and music area. The family chose to forego a dedicated office upstairs, instead prioritizing private bedrooms for each of the children. Shelving and a built-in desk anchor the loft’s far wall.