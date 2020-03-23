Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
A path of restored rock ledges leads to a dry creek, amphitheater, and private gathering space.
Perched on the hill behind the property is a curvaceous pool and spa. Imitating the home's form and materials, the relaxing area provides an oasis within Los Angeles.
When the Los Angeles–based firm Stayner Architects purchased Wave House in 2018 for $360,000 from the City of Palm Desert, little did they know what lay buried beneath. The house had remained vacant and in disrepair for years before father and son began the painstaking process to assess and upgrade the home’s infrastructure and efficiency.
Floor plan for Cuckoo House by RARA Architecture.
SemiSemi as it fits into its Toronto neighborhood.
The archways progress throughout the interior, leading residents from one room to the next. A second courtyard is situated between the kitchen/dining area and a staircase that leads to the loft. Teak flooring in the kitchen/dining area contrasts with the lime plaster walls, adding warmth to the space.
"Be brave and follow your heart when it comes to cabinetry colors," Whitehead says. "If you love it, it will last."
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Built to replace a traditional rectangular stairway, the curving open-riser staircase features extra-wide black treads that pop against white guardrails.
Six world-class chefs invite us into their home kitchens and share the dishes they’re loving right now.
The tile-clad addition to this existing home in Yangqing, China hosts the entry, dining room, and kitchen.
The two halves of the home can be sectioned off with sliding glass doors—one side for the parrot, and one for the cat.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
The Bauhaus Museum Dessau is centrally located in the German city, and it will showcase thousands of works from the design school.
A path through the front yard's native plantings leads visitors to the front door.
The sleeping loft
Staircase
The entry hall is another snapshot of design experimentation with wood built-ins, open cubbies, and simple brass hooks.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Apis Cor recently completed the world’s largest 3D-printed building.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
The carpeting was removed to reveal the concrete slab underneath, which was finished with epoxy paint. “That room just beckoned to be an entertainer’s paradise,” says Wei.