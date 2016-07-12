#townhouse #kitchen #brooklyn #douglasfir #island Photo by Matthew Williams
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.
In the kitchen, a staircase with a wood backbone supports floating glass treads. The home’s main entrance is located on the top level, due to the property’s incline.
