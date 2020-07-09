Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
Marvin windows provide a flush exterior and narrow jamb, allowing for slim lines and maximum views in the master bedroom. “I set up my pilates mat and workout there. Even when it’s raining, it’s amazing,” says Roula.
A fitness room in the basement provides a peloton bike and tread for home workouts
Workout room. Can be used as a bedroom.
The exercise space contains ample storage and a convenient door for days when the couple wants to practice yoga outdoors. The blue Frank Gehry Left Twist Cube adds a pop of color to the space.
Microclimat split the interior into two levels, leaving space open to accommodate many kinds of regimens and athletes, from gymnasts to body-builders. A mezzanine with fitness machines is lofted above a weight-lifting area.